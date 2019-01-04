John Krasinski doesn't want 400 machine guns in A Quiet Place sequel

Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures.

A Quiet Place was just that, a quiet film, with writer/director/star John Krasinski and real-life wife Emily Blunt protecting their small family from monsters attracted to sound. And when the inevitable sequel talk came up, Krasinski wanted to keep it quiet.

"I don't want A Quiet Place to turn into an action movie where 400 people have machine guns," Krasinski told The New York Times in an interview published Thursday. "Or did I give away the ending to the sequel?"

Krasinski was realistic about the desire for a second Quiet Place film, though at first he resisted.

"At first, I wanted nothing to do with a sequel," he told the Times, knowing that nothing could touch the first film. But he praised Paramount for not snapping at early sequel ideas from other writers that "felt a little more franchise-y." Instead, Krasinski said his concept is a "tiny idea that fit that world and could be exciting."

He's currently writing the script, and may be behind the camera again.

"If I can crack the idea, I would love to direct it again," he told the paper. "And if I can't, I would love to give it to someone else with my fingerprints on it to make sure it's being taken care of."