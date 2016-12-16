Godspeed, John Glenn: NASA shares video of public farewell

Americans both famous and ordinary came to pay tribute to late astronaut and US senator John Glenn Friday as his flag-draped coffin rested in the Ohio statehouse rotunda in Columbus.

Later, NASA shared an eight-minute video of the public viewing. US Secretary of State John Kerry can be seen among the mourners, and Annie Glenn, Glenn's wife of 73 years, is shown receiving visitors and resting a hand on her husband's casket.

A United States Marine honor guard stood watch over Glenn's casket. Glenn, himself a Marine Corps veteran, flew 59 combat missions in World War II and 63 during the Korean War.

Glenn, who died December 8 at age 95, was one of the original Mercury 7 astronauts as well as a four-term senator from Ohio. In 1998, at age 77 and while still a sitting senator, he became the oldest person to fly in space when he flew on the Discovery space shuttle.

On Saturday, a public memorial service for Glenn will be held at Ohio State University in Columbus, with Vice President Joe Biden among the expected speakers. Glenn's body will be escorted to the Ohio State University auditorium by 40 Marines in a public processional, NBC News reports.

Michael Griffaton of Pickerington, Ohio, was one of the first people in line at the statehouse to pay his respects to Glenn, despite never having met the astronaut nor having any personal connection. Griffaton told USA Today, "It felt like the right thing to do."