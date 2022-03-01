John DiMaggio is Back as Bender in Hulu's Futurama Revival

20th Television

The full cast of Futurama is returning for Hulu's revival series.

John DiMaggio, the final regular cast member to join, confirmed he would be returning to voice Bender.

"I'M BACK, BABY! So damn grateful for the love and support of fans and colleagues alike during this whole time (especially my wife, Kate), and I cannot wait to get back to work with my Futurama family," DiMaggio said in a statement on Tuesday (via The Hollywood Reporter).

"#Bendergate is officially over, so put it on the back of a shelf behind Xmas decorations, or maybe in that kitchen drawer with all of the other crap you put in there like old unusable crazy glue, or maybe even put it in a jar you save farts in. Whatever floats your boat, I don't care, you get the picture. I'M BACK, BABY! BITE MY SHINY METAL ASS!"

Last month, when the revival series was announced, DiMaggio posted a note on Twitter responding to fan displeasure that he hadn't yet signed up to return.

"Bender is part of my soul & nothing about this is meant to be disrespectful to the fans or my Futurama family," DiMaggio wrote. "It's about self-respect. And honestly, being tired of an industry that's become far too corporate and takes advantage of an artist's time and talent."

Futurama began life at Fox in 1999, before moving over to Comedy Central. To date, the show has run for 140 episodes in total, across seven seasons.

Regulars Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman will be returning for the revival. Matt Groening and David X. Cohen are executive producers.

Twenty new episodes of Futurama are set to stream on Hulu in 2023.