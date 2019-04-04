John Cho to star in Netflix live-action Cowboy Bebop series

Actor John Cho, of Harold and Kumar, Searching and Star Trek fame, will star as Spike Spiegel in Netflix's live-action remake of Cowboy Bebop, the network announced Thursday.
Cowboy Bebop is an acclaimed 1998 Japanese anime TV series named for the Bebop, a spaceship in the year 2071, crewed by bounty hunters traveling through space. The 10-episode series was announced in late 2018.
Cho wasn't the only casting news revealed Thursday. Mustafa Shakir, who played Bushmaster in Marvel's Luke Cage, will play Spike's pal and fellow bounty hunter Jet Black.
Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) has been cast as Faye Valentine, another bounty hunter. She has amnesia and is searching for her own identity.
And Alex Hassell plays Vicious, a hitman and Spike's former friend now turned enemy.
There's no official release date for the movie yet.
