John Carpenter drops new synth track to steep yourself in

If you need more working-from-home music or just enjoy sitting in the middle of a pulsating synth soundscape, John Carpenter has new music out. And you can listen to the first track now.

The horror movie director and composer of '70s and '80s cult classics Halloween, The Thing and more, has been putting together original music inspired by the films for several years now. His latest, Lost Themes III: Alive After Death, took a little longer to arrive -- Lost Themes I and II were released in 2015 and 2016 -- but it certainly appears to be worth the wait.

Take in the swaying choir vocals of newly released track The Dead Walk, then embrace the onslaught of hammering synth below.

Carpenter has been working hard with longtime collaborators Cody Carpenter (his son) and musician Daniel Davies to render the new album doused in their signature sound. Tonally a little darker than the previous Lost Themes albums, the new track featuring Davies' guitar and the Carpenters' dueling synths crescendoes into the fast-paced buzz of an action thriller.

Lost Themes III is the perfect stop-gap while we wait for the delayed Halloween Kills in 2021, which Carpenter scored for director David Gordon Green. It's their second collaboration: Green asked Carpenter to score 2018's Halloween, the direct sequel to Carpenter's original 1978 slasher of the same name, which became the highest-grossing film of the franchise.

Look out for the full Lost Themes III album on Feb. 5, 2021, or preorder it now.