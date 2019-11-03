John Boyega teases new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker clips

Instagram

Fans wanting more clues as to what will happen to Finn and the rest of the Star Wars gang in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker should probably check John Boyega's Instagram regularly.

The actor who plays Finn in the new Star Wars films is rewarding fans who follow him on social media with new images from The Rise of Skywalker and a teaser that new clips from the movie are incoming.

On Nov. 2, Boyega posted an image on Instagram of his character Finn along with other Star Wars characters Chewbacca, Poe Dameron, Rey and droids C-3PO and BB-8.

He wrote: "The team back together again 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 I've got some cool clips from our time on SW9 watch this space!"

On Nov. 3, Boyega posted another image on Instagram of himself dressed in trooper gear with the caption, "Finn is coming to Disneyland on a brand new ride! He'll be guiding you through the biggest Star Wars ride yet! Here's a sneak peak of the action."

This most likely refers to news about Disney's theme parks' Star Tours attraction getting another update, with rides that will tie into The Rise of Skywalker.

New destinations will be added to Star Tours, including to the ocean moon Kef Bir. The new Rise of Skywalker destinations are being added to Star Tours at Disneyland in Anaheim, California; Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida; Disneyland Paris, France; and Tokyo Disney Resort, Japan.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in previews Dec. 19, and officially worldwide on Dec. 20.