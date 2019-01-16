John Boyega teases his most shocking Star Wars set moment

The final chapter in the latest Star Wars trilogy is cloaked in mystery. We know we'll be catching up with Rey, BB-8, Finn and Poe, but filming is still underway and the Dec. 20 release date for the J.J. Abrams-directed film is far off.

John Boyega, who plays Resistance fighter Finn, knows fans are desperate for information. He delivered an epic teaser to Instagram on Tuesday, writing, "I've had many moments of shock on set but not like today and I can't wait until you know why."

Boyega posted a close-up look at his hands, which appear to be covered in dirt with a drop of blood oozing out of his left thumb. "The whole team pushed themselves today to achieve something visually crazy," he says.

So what could cause dirty hands and a cut? It could be an epic battle scene of some sort, or some other tense, action-packed moment.

Boyega isn't the only Star Wars cast member willing to tantalize fans with his secret knowledge.

Kylo Ren actor Adam Driver told Deadline he was privy to a key clue to the trilogy's ultimate path. "With Star Wars, I had one piece of information of where it was all going, and that's where it has been in my head for a long time, and things were building towards that," he said.

Boyega and Driver are keeping the details classified, but it gives fans a fantastic opportunity to speculate about what it all means. You can check out our roundup of Episode 9 rumors right here.