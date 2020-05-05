Joe Russo confirms he's writing Extraction 2 for Netflix starring Chris Hemsworth

Courtesy Netflix

Chris Hemsworth is getting his wish. The Thor star said over the weekend that he was thrilled with the response to his recently released Netflix thriller, Extraction, and would be excited to sign on again for a second film. Now the film's writer, Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran Joe Russo, has agreed to write a second film in the series, though he's not saying if it's a sequel or a prequel.

"The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be," Russo told Deadline. "We're not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience."

Deadline also reported that Hemsworth will once again star, and director Sam Hargrave will return as well.

Before the Russo announcement, Hemsworth sounded enthused about a return. "There's been a lot of talk and questions about sequels and prequels and all sorts of things," the actor said in a thank-you video posted to Instagram. "And all I can say is -- who knows? But with this amount of support, it's something I will be pretty stoked to jump back into."

Warning: Possible Extraction spoilers ahead.

Hemsworth plays mercenary Tyler Rake, who risks his life to rescue young Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), the kidnapped son of an imprisoned Indian crime lord. Rake's fate is left somewhat unclear at the end of the film -- probably why Russo is being cagey about whether the second film will be a prequel or a sequel.

The second film will continue the Marvel Cinematic Universe reunion of the first film. Hemsworth, of course, plays Thor in many Marvel movies, and Joe Russo and his brother, Anthony, both MCU directors, served as Extraction producers.

On Instagram, Hemsworth called Extraction, "the number one film on the planet right now," adding, "it looks like it's going to be Netflix's biggest feature film of all time, which is absolutely mind-blowing."

While a spokesperson for Netflix was unable to confirm exact viewership numbers, the company has tweeted about Extraction's success.

"Tyler Rake is kicking ass," a tweet from the official NetflixFilm Twitter account stated. "Extraction is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix -- with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks."

Tyler Rake is kicking ass.



👊💪💥💥💪👊



EXTRACTION is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix — with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks.



Thanks to everyone who watched so far! pic.twitter.com/WqZWrW2gBV — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 2, 2020

Critical reaction was mixed, sometimes in the same review. Forbes contributor Scott Mendelson called the film's plot a "white savior narrative," but also praised the feature as a "polished, visually appealing and exquisitely choreographed action-adventure movie."