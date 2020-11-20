Joe Biden will be handed the keys to the POTUS Twitter account on Inauguration Day

Angela Lang/CNET

President-elect Joe Biden will be given the login for the President of the United States Twitter account the day he's sworn into office, the social media site said Friday. This handover will occur even if current President Donald Trump continues refusing to concede, according to Politico.

"Twitter is actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on January 20th, 2021," Twitter told CNET in an emailed statement. "As we did for the presidential transition in 2017, this process is being done in close consultation with the National Archives and Records Administration."

Read more: Stimulus package negotiations: Here's where a second check stands

While it may not change the current president's tweeting arrangements -- he's always stuck to his personal handle @realDonaldTrump -- he will soon have to follow the same rules on the social media platform as everyone else, or else risk his tweets being removed by Twitter. This is because once Trump is no longer president as of Jan. 20, his tweets will not fall under the "public interest" exceptions that Twitter has for government leaders.

This policy only "applies to current world leaders and candidates for office, and not private citizens when they no longer hold these positions," a Twitter spokesperson said earlier in November.