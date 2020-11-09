Joe Biden victory also a win for Japanese mayor Jo Baiden

Elections 2020

Thanks to Joe Biden, the mayor of a small Japanese town is enjoying international name recognition. That's because the kanji characters used to write his name in Japanese can be pronounced as "Baiden-jo" or Jo Baiden, which sounds an awful like a certain Democrat currently dominating the headlines.

Yutaka Umeda, the 73-year-old mayor of Yamoto in southwest Japan, said he's received many joking messages congratulating him on his success. He seems to be appreciating the humor of his moment in the social media spotlight and says he hopes the attention will benefit his town of a little over 15,000 residents.

"Being the president of a superpower like the United States and a mayor of Yamato -- the scale (of our jobs) is completely different, but I'd like to think of ways to promote the town," The Japan Times quoted him as saying.

Yamoto is located in the Kumamoto Prefecture, which explains the internet's new moniker for Umeda: "Kumamoto's Biden." Travel sites list the town's main attractions as the Kumamoto Castle, the Aso Shrine and the Tsujun Bridge.

The Japanese Internet is getting a chuckle out of the mayor of Yamato in Kumamoto Prefecture, whose name, Umeda Yutaka (梅田穰), can be read with on-yomi (pronunciation derived from Chinese) as "Baiden Jou". https://t.co/oVDXp3WJLl — Unseen Japan (@UnseenJapanSite) November 8, 2020

The kanji characters used in Japanese writing originated in China and usually have several phonetic readings. Characters in the mayor's family name are pronounced "ume" and "da" in names, but can also be read as "bai" and "den." To round off the mayor's historic good fortune, the character for his first name Yutaka, is more commonly read as "jo."

Umeda said his name's proximity to Biden's makes him feel connected to the former vice president.

"I feel very close to him," Umeda said. "It feels as though I've also won the election after hearing about (Democratic nominee Joe Biden's) projected win."

This isn't the first time a US leader's name has been connected to a small Japanese town. Obama Onsen, a small resort town in Nagasaki, Japan, became synonymous with former president Barack Obama.