Joe Biden slams Facebook, calls Zuckerberg 'a real problem'

In a new wide-ranging interview with The New York Times Editorial Board, Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden made clear that he isn't a big supporter of Facebook or its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

"I've never been a fan of Facebook, as you probably know. I've never been a big Zuckerberg fan," Biden told The Times when asked about the power of big technology companies and a Facebook ad that ran on the platform falsely claiming he blackmailed Ukranian officials. "I think he's a real problem."

"He knows better. And you know, from my perspective, I've been in the view that not only should we be worrying about the concentration of power, we should be worried about the lack of privacy and them being exempt, which you're not exempt," Biden continued, adding that companies like Facebook should be responsible for the content on their platforms.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

During the interview, which was published Friday, Biden also said that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which says that technology companies aren't liable for what users post on their services, "should be revoked, immediately should be revoked" for Facebook and other online services.

The issue around Section 230 has been bipartisan. Concerned that large tech companies were politically biased, Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, introduced a bill last June that would remove the immunity provided by the act unless tech companies protected by it submitted to an external audit.

Proponents of Section 230 have long argued that it allows for free speech online.

"It should be revoked because it is not merely an internet company," said Biden, who noted how a newspaper like The Times has editors and cannot simply publish known lies without fear of libel penalties. "It is propagating falsehoods they know to be false, and we should be setting standards not unlike the Europeans are doing relative to privacy."

In response to a question on if Facebook should be subject to criminal penalties if it's found that proven harm was done, the former vice president said that Zuckerberg "should be submitted to civil liability and his company to civil liability, just like you would be here at The New York Times."

This isn't the first time Biden has spoken out against Facebook or Section 230. He made a similar comment during a November Democratic debate that occurred roughly one month before his sit-down with The Times.