Joe Biden launches digital campaign yard signs for Animal Crossing

The presidential hopeful is targeting casual gamers.

This story is part of Elections 2020, CNET's coverage of the run-up to voting in November.

The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign for the US presidential election in November has moved into Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Players of Nintendo's social game can choose from four different digital yard signs as of Sept. 1.

One of the yard signs is decked out with the Biden-Harris logo, one features three pairs of aviators in red, white and blue, one says "Joe" with a rainbow E and the final sign says "Team Joe."

To get the yard signs on your island, you can scan the QR codes on the Nintendo Switch Online app, or find them in the Biden online campaign store. According to Christian Tom, director of digital partnerships for the Biden campaign, it's an effort to find "new creative and innovative ways to meet voters where they are and bring our supporters together."

"Animal Crossing is a dynamic, diverse, and powerful platform that brings communities together," Tom told CNET in an emailed statement. "Since today marks the start of fall in the game and the leaves start to change color, we are introducing a staple for the season: Team Joe yard signs."

More digital campaigning, voter education tools and Animal Crossing efforts will be launching soon, Tom said. The story was reported earlier by The Verge

Animal Crossing sold 13 million copies in the first six weeks alone. It launched on the Nintendo Switch during the COVID-19 lockdown. 

