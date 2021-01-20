Joe Biden inauguration memes: Bernie Sanders' mittens, Lady Gaga's dove

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as president and vice president on Wednesday in a fanfare-filled ceremony in Washington. Though the public couldn't attend, many people watched the events on TV or via livestreaming services, and folks shared a variety of opinions about the day on social media. From singer Lady Gaga's elaborate dove pin to Sen. Bernie Sanders' giant mittens, there were memes and jokes aplenty.
Smitten with mittens
Former presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont drew some fashion commentary, for his large mittens and the large manila envelope he was carrying.
"Bernie looks like he's running errands with his kids on Saturday morning," one Twitter user wrote.
The mitten-maker herself, Vermont teacher Jen Ellis, spoke up.
"I made Bernie's mittens as a gift a couple years ago," Ellis tweeted. "They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece (made from recycled plastic bottles)."
The dove has landed
Lady Gaga also inspired some sartorial remarks. She wore an enormous gold dove pin as she sang the national anthem, and she explained its meaning in a tweet she shared that had a close-up photo of the pin. "A dove carrying an olive branch," she wrote. "May we all make peace with each other."
But some thought the pin looked more like the mockingjay, a fictional bird worn as a pin by heroine Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games book and movie series.
"Ladies and gentlemen welcome to the 1st Hunger Games," wrote one Twitter user.
"Gaga's wearing the mockingjay if you go by the book rather than the movie," wrote another.
Instant photos
A moment that followed the swearing-in ceremony caught the attention of some social media users. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer presented the new president and First Lady Jill Biden with photographs of the just-completed events, which led to some jabs at the government's technology knowledge.
"LOL, McCarthy & Hoyer give Biden & Harris instaphotos of the inauguration, like they've just gotten off the hot new roller coaster at Six Flags," wrote Mike DeBonis of The Washington Post.
There certainly will be more memes and social media commentary to come. Though the swearing-in is over, there's a full schedule of Inauguration Day events remaining, including a 90-minute TV special hosted by actor Tom Hanks.