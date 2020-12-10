Joe Biden, Donald Trump both up for Time Magazine Person of the Year

Enlarge Image Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images

Time Magazine has been unveiling its choices for most influential people of the year on Thursday. Basketball star LeBron James is Athlete of the Year. Korean pop phenomenon BTS is Entertainer of the Year. But the big question is: Who is Person of the Year?

Time will unveil the 2020 Person of the Year chosen from its shortlist during an NBC broadcast special on Thursday night.

The criteria for Person of the Year is someone (or something) that "affected the news or our lives the most, for better or worse." It's not an award like the Oscars, but rather a recognition of a person's impact. Time's editors make the final choice.

Time has already narrowed the possibilities down to US President-elect Joe Biden, current President Donald Trump, frontline health care workers and pandemic expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the movement for racial justice that swelled after the police killing of George Floyd.

Time uses a loose interpretation of "person." Previous selections have included The Silence Breakers of the #MeToo movement in 2017 and the Ebola-fighting health workers of 2014.

Last year's Person of the Year was teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, who set a record as the youngest person to take the title. Trump was previously chosen in 2016, sparking a social media furor at the time.

We'll soon find out if Time's choice for 2020 meshes with the winner of its reader poll. Time's audience picked essential workers, which encompasses the health care professionals, delivery people and grocery store employees who have been on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic all year long. Fauci as an individual came in second.