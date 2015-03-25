'Gay people just look like people': J.K. Rowling defends Dumbledore

Warner Bros.

When J.K. Rowling revealed in 2007 that Hogwarts' beloved headmaster Albus Dumbledore was gay, fans were both mystified and intrigued. So it shouldn't come as too much of a shock that fans often ask the author on Twitter more about the decision to declare Dumbledore's sexuality.

In a tweet, that is now deleted -- according to The Independent -- fan Ana Kocovic asked, "Thank you so much for writing Harry Potter. I wonder why you said that Dumbledore is a gay because I can't see him in that way."

Rowling responded with the tweet, "Maybe because gay people just look like... people?"

In order for all her followers to see the response, Rowling used a period before Kocovic's Twitter handle, leading to other fans replying to both. Kocovic, who has since deleted her account, responded to the author, "Amazing answer... Yes you are absolutely right. Such an inspiration!!!"

Rowling addressed a similar issue when another fan, Tati Kendrick, asked her on Twitter last year, "Do you think there are a lot of LGBT students in modern age Hogwarts? I like to imagine they formed an LGBT club."

Rowling responded with the tweet, "But of course" with the meme image "If Harry Potter taught us anything, it's that no one should live in a closet."

The author has a special connection to her fans and often chats with them on social media. She recently answered questions from fans about her writing, world building and even rejection letters.

When a fan asked on Twitter, "How many no's did you get before you finally got published?" Rowling responded, "Loads! First publisher to turn down Harry also sent @RGalbraith [Robert Galbraith is a pseudonym for the author] his rudest rejection. They don't even want me in a beard."

Imagine turning down J.K. Rowling twice.