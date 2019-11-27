J.J. Abrams reveals his favorite scene in the Star Wars prequels

Lucasfilm

The three Star Wars prequel films are perhaps the most controversial in the nine-movie series, but J.J. Abrams, director of the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, spotlighted one good scene in them anyway. Abrams told Entertainment Weekly writer and Sirius XM host Dalton Ross that his favorite moment comes when Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) tells Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) the story of Darth Plagueis to sway him to the Dark Side.

"There's just something about that scene," Abrams said in the interview. "There's just two people sitting there. It's visually interesting. But I just think Ian's performance in it is spectacular."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens worldwide Dec. 20, with previews Dec. 19.