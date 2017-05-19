Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

If you're a media member invited to lunch with President Donald Trump, you might expect it to be a heady affair.

As far as Jimmy Kimmel is concerned, these lunches involve heads rolling, as the president and his daughter Ivanka watch with rapt indifference.

On Thursday, the late-night host presented what he said was the real action when prominent media characters lunched with the president that day. This off-the-record lunch became an off-with-their-heads affair.

It resembled the infamous "Red Wedding" from "Game Of Thrones." Lunch was a slice of neck and an arrow to the heart. It left a terrible stabbing pain in many stomachs and other body parts.

Those who believe that HBO's "Game Of Thrones" is stimulating television will wonder who was really behind this massacre of the media.

Who is the Tywin Lanister in the War Of The Fifth Estate? Who really wanted ABC's Jake Tapper to have his head severed so brutally? I will leave that to conspiracy theorists.

Kimmel explained that CNN's Wolf Blitzer had said the real lunch involved a "mad" president. In the sense of angry, you understand.

But this shedding of inhibitions and blood was a severe way to express anger. The president believes that most of these news stars peddle fakery. He allegedly wanted former FBI Director James Comey to lock one or two of them up.

Who, then, would be left to give us the news with that special televisual panache possessed by so many of these characters?

Kimmel revealed: "Only Tucker Carlson survived."

