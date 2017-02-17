See Jimmy Fallon's viral spoof of Trump's press conference

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Tonight Show/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

President Donald Trump's press conference on Thursday was a triumphant tour-de-force that exposed the fundamentally biased media.

Or, should you be of an alternative perspective, it was the delusional ramblings of a man whose only ever conversation is with his ego.

As usual, I am numbed into neutrality. "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon, however, mocked the whole thing on Thursday.

"If you ask any American, they'll say I've made the last four weeks feel like four years," said Fallon, doing his best Trump impersonation.

Fallon's Trump then reveled he's working with Tesla and SpaceX CEO -- and member of his economic advisory council -- Elon Musk on a new product.

"We inherited a mess. It is such a mess," he said. "Not even a giant Roomba could clean it up -- which we are working on with Elon Musk. Its top secret, confidential and I'm going to leak it in about 15 minutes."

Many seemingly found Fallon's skit amusing. On Friday, the video leaped into the top 20 of the YouTube trending chart. It had 10 times the upvotes as it had downvotes.

In some eyes, though, Fallon will never quite get over his kid-gloved -- nay, soft-handed -- treatment of Trump during the presidential campaign. He preferred to muss the candidate's hair, rather than try the sort of mockery he's indulging in now that Trump has been elected. Even now, his Trump has no malevolence.

Still, Fallon's success has generally relied on emanating the feel-good factor. It's something the best world leaders master too. It can take some a little longer than others.

Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.

Crowd Control: A crowdsourced science fiction novel written by CNET readers.