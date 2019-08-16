Welcome back to Netpicks, your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.
Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: If you're feeling like watching movies without money, don't worry. You can -- legally! Check out Tubi.com for some rom-coms like Bridget Jones: Edge of Reason, American History X and Four Weddings and a Funeral. Wait, one of those may not be a rom-com. I'll let you figure it out.
Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:
Oh, that's funny.
For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.
Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play
Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD)
Discuss: Jim Gaffigan headlines Amazon's first original comedy special
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.