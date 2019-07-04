Jim Beam warehouse fire destroys 45,000 barrels of bourbon

Bourbon drinkers, it's a sad week for you. A fire ripped through a warehouse in Versailles, Kentucky, on Tuesday and Wednesday, destroying about 45,000 barrels of Jim Beam Bourbon. Initial reports say a lightning strike likely started the fire, the company said.

"We are thankful that no one was injured in this incident, and we are grateful to the courageous firefighters from multiple jurisdictions who brought the fire under control and prevented it from spreading," Jim Beam said in a statement.

Still scorching: Nearly 12 hours later, firefighters are still trying to put out the fire at the @JimBeam warehouse in central Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/JnM0i4V9Lx — WLKY (@WLKY) July 3, 2019

The destroyed whiskey was relatively young, and so the fire shouldn't affect the availability of Jim Beam to customers, the company said. Jim Beam operates 126 barrel warehouses in Kentucky, holding about 3.3 million barrels.

Thousands of barrels of Jim Beam bourbon burn in Kentucky warehouse fire https://t.co/KooY76kIew pic.twitter.com/wyOJlOUeOu — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 3, 2019

CNET sister site CBS News reports that two warehouses initially caught fire, but one fire was put out. According to the New York Times, the second fire was allowed to burn out, because otherwise the released alcohol could damage the environment.

The Times also quoted Drew Chandler, the Woodford County emergency management director, as saying the blaze was, "about the best-smelling fire I've ever been at."

No one was harmed in the fire, but The Washington Post reports that damaging runoff has flowed into a nearby creek and the Kentucky River, and could lead to a severe fish kill. The amount of runoff that has reached the water is unknown, the Post reports.

The loss of the bourbon sparked a social-media reaction. "First Notre Dame. . . now THIS!?!?" wrote Joshua James Innerst on Twitter, referring to the May fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. "C'mon Fire. Content yourself already."