'Jessica Jones' season 2 is here

Netflix

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and (sometimes) Amazon Prime. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Arguably the best Marvel television show is back for its sophomore season. I'm talking about "Jessica Jones," of course. Krysten Ritter is just excellent in the lead role.

The third episode of "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman" was just added as well. Malala Yousafzai is the guest.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Netflix announced that the second season of "Luke Cage" will arrive June 22. That's also the same day "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" opens. I'm not a betting man, but I'd bet "Luke Cage" will be much better than the second Jurassic World movie.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Binge away the weekend! Your browser does not support the audio element.

