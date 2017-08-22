Jerry Seinfeld's first Netflix comedy special debuts next month

Netflix

Jerry Seinfeld's first special is coming to Netflix on September 19, and it's going to take the comedian back to his comedy club roots.

"Jerry Before Seinfeld," announced Monday on the Netflix Comedy Instagram page (which also debuted at the same time), will combine his stand-up comedy performance along with a personal retrospective of his life and career.

The special is the start of a lot of Seinfeld content that is coming to Netflix. The streaming service announced in January that his "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" series is getting 24 new episodes that are exclusive to Netflix, and the previous episodes of his show that originally shown on the Sony-owned Crackle service are coming, too. The series is expected to appear on Netflix later this year.

Previous episodes of "Comedians" have included Seinfeld's conversations with Larry David and Alec Baldwin. He revealed on Instagram that comedian Jerry Lewis, who passed away Sunday at age 91, will appear in a future episode of the show that was taped "a couple of months ago."