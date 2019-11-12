Forget answering in the form of a question. On Monday night's Jeopardy episode, a contestant chose to answer with a love note to host Alex Trebek. And it made the host, and many fans, choke up.

For his Final Jeopardy answer while playing the Tournament of Champions game, contestant and Brown University student Dhruv Gaur chose to honor the show's longtime host, who revealed last year he has pancreatic cancer.

Instead of attempting to solve the puzzle, Gaur wrote "We (love) you Alex." Trebek began to read the answer, then realized what he was reading and got a little choked up.

Today's Final Jeopardy! includes a heartfelt moment with Alex and another win for Emma! #TournamentOfChampions pic.twitter.com/qWnKFUKL2U — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 12, 2019

""That's very kind of you," he said. "Thank you. Cost you $1,995. You're left with five bucks. OK."

In a series of tweets, Gaur explained his decision.

"For context, Alex had just shared with us that he was reentering treatment for pancreatic cancer," Gaur explained. "We were all hurting for him so badly. When Final Jeopardy came up, I could've tried to puzzle it together, but really, just kept thinking about Alex, and thought he should know. I'm just very grateful I got the opportunity to say what I know everyone was thinking. Sending all the love. #weloveyoualex"

After the show aired, the hashtag #WeLoveYouAlex began to trend on social media, and fans of the show praised Gaur's surprise action and Trebek's professionalism. "Alex is a legend and such a professional," wrote one viewer. "Finishes the show like a boss after an amazing moment."

Another followed the show's iconic answer-in-the-form-of-a-question format, tweeting, "The greatest game show host ever," and following it up with, "Who is Alex Trebek?"

And even the show's official account weighed in, tweeting, "Couldn't have said it better ourselves, Dhruv! #WeLoveYouAlex."

Gaur also shared that the contestants are organizing a charitable play-along to help fight pancreatic cancer, encouraging fans to donate $1 for every question they're able to answer correctly to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

With all the attention coming my way, I want to also re-up this play-along for Pancreatic Cancer on Thursday and Friday. Many of us are donating $1 for every question we get right when playing along at home to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. Join along! https://t.co/0BzrvDo3RC — Dhruv Gaur (@dhruvg_) November 12, 2019

Trebek himself has made a video message encouraging donations to fight the disease. "We will never give up hope," Trebek says in his message.