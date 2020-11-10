Jeopardy pays emotional tribute to the late Alex Trebek

Jeopardy/Twitter

Since news hit that Alex Trebek died Sunday from pancreatic cancer at age 80, fans have been posting tributes on social media. The show Jeopardy posted its own tribute to Trebek on Monday.

Jeopardy honored Trebek and his impressive legacy on the series with a video message. The video features Executive Producer Mike Richards giving an emotional tribute to the show's host.

Today we honor Alex Trebek. For over three decades he brought integrity, humor and intelligence to his duties as host of Jeopardy! He will be in our hearts forever.



Trebek hosted Jeopardy for over three decades. In March 2019, he announced publicly that he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

"Normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm going to fight this, and I'm going to keep working," Trebek said.

Trebek hosted the long-running Jeopardy series since 1984, and his contract was set to continue until 2023. New Jeopardy episodes hosted by Trebek will continue to air through Dec. 25. His last day in the studio was Oct. 29.

"He was a legend of the industry that we were all lucky to watch night after night for 37 years," Jeopardy executive producer Mike Richards said in a statement. "Working beside him for the past year and a half as he heroically continued to host Jeopardy was an incredible honor. His belief in the importance of the show and his willingness to push himself to perform at the highest level was the most inspiring demonstration of courage I have ever seen. His constant desire to learn, his kindness and his professionalism will be with all of us forever."