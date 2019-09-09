Jeopardy comes to Drivetime app for hands-free gameplay

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Jeopardy fans can now download the Drivetime app and play the trivia game on their next road trip. Each game is hosted by Alex Trebek and has trivia from the past 35 seasons. Jeopardy joins Drivetime's other voice-based and hands-free games and will offer a free game every weekday.

Drivetime offers subscriptions for $10 a month and an auto-renewing yearly subscription at $100 a year. The yearly subscription gives you unlimited access to Drivetime Premium content. The app is available for iOS and Android devices.

The trivia show's 36th season premieres Monday night on ABC with Trebek. (Editors' note: CBS Television Distribution distributes the show. CNET is owned by CBS.) The Jeopardy host has finished chemotherapy treatment and announced his return to the show Aug. 29. Trebek in March revealed that he'd been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.