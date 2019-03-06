Jeopardy's Alex Trebek reveals pancreatic cancer battle on Twitter

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Jeopardy game show host Alex Trebek revealed Wednesday in a video on Twitter and YouTube that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Trebek wanted to personally share the news about his illness with his fans so they wouldn't be misinformed by "overblown reports" about his health elsewhere.

"Normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm going to fight this, and I'm going to keep working," Trebek said.

"Truth told, I have to because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy for three more years," Trebek joked.

Trebek has hosted the long-running Jeopardy series since 1984, and his contract continues through 2023.

As expected, Trebek's fans showed their support online when the news hit. "One thing I know for a fact: Alex is very aware of how much he means to millions of people, and how we will be pulling for him," one wrote. "I hope that's a comfort."

In re: Alex Trebek: A dear friend of my wife's was diagnosed with the same illness in May of 2017. Same six-month prognosis. She attended our wedding a year later and we're seeing her again next month. Miracles do happen. — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) March 6, 2019

The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek’s struggle with cancer. Our hearts go out to him and his family. But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him. We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) March 6, 2019