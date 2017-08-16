Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Some of those who participated in neo-Nazi marches in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday seemed surprised that images of their angry faces spread so quickly across the internet.

The Yes, You're Racist Twitter account became the focal point for identifying the marchers.

Not that the identification was always correct. Indeed, some who were misidentified -- for example, Professor Kyle Quinn of the University of Arkansas -- had to suffer brutal online attacks, including revelation of their personal details.

This hasn't stopped Jennifer Lawrence for launching her own doxxing campaign. The actress took to her Facebook account on Monday to post images of the marchers and declare: "These are the faces of hate. Look closely and post anyone you find. You can't hide with the internet you pathetic cowards!"

But some on Facebook have since questioned whether Lawrence was doing the right thing.

"Jennifer Lawrence calling for people's private lives to be invaded because of their personal beliefs (no matter how vile) is ironic," said Rick Carr.

This is surely a reference to nude pictures of Lawrence that were stolen and dissipated on the web. (The hacker went to jail.)

It's questionable whether all the marchers wanted to hide, or whether some actually enjoyed the fame. Some have been fired by their employers. In at least one case, however, they don't regret their actions.

Indeed, as Facebook poster Karen Davis put it: "Their lives aren't private when they did a public act of [sic] they wanted privacy they should have stayed home."

Moreover, Luis Jara added: "Personal beliefs or not their actions incite and encourage hate. The fact that you're comparing this with the actual invasion of personal life she experienced is just sick."

Lawrence herself, though, was subjected to more fierce criticism for her campaign to name and shame. Some wanted to know where was her voice when anyone of a non-right wing persuasion perpetrated violence.

In reply, she took to Facebook again on Wednesday to offer a quote from Holocaust survivor and political activist Elie Wiesel.

It read, in part: "Sometimes we must interfere. When human lives are endangered, when human dignity is in jeopardy, national borders and sensitivities become irrelevant. Wherever men and women are persecuted because of their race, religion, or political views, that place must -- at that moment -- become the center of the universe."