Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon head to Apple for The Morning Show

If you're curious about life behind the scenes of a national morning TV show, Apple's new Apple TV Plus streaming service has the show for you.
Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon spoke about The Morning Show, their upcoming new drama, at Apple's live event on Monday.
We've known for a while about Apple's $1 billion worth of home-grown shows that are expected to debut on the new streaming video service, and The Morning Show is one of the biggies.
Carrell, last seen on TV playing doofus boss Michael Scott in The Office, will play Mitch Kessler, "a morning show anchor who is struggling to maintain relevance in a changing media landscape," according to Variety.
"He's bold and dynamic," Carell said of his character, boasting in a very Michael Scott way. "He has a lot of gravitas, he's a great listener, he's also relatable and extremely handsome."
Aniston described the characters as "those under-slept, over-adrenalized people behind and in front of the camera," and said the show will pull back the curtain on "the power dynamics between men and women" in the workplace.
The show will take information from Brian Stelter's 2013 book Top of the Morning, which focused on the rivalry between two morning powerhouses: NBC's Today and ABC's Good Morning America. Stelter himself tweeted about the show.
No premiere date was announced.
