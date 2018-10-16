Jenna Bush Hager says the White House is haunted

Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

We're a couple weeks out from Halloween, so who's ready for an all-American ghost story?

Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of former president George W. Bush, said on NBC's Today Show on Monday that she and her twin sister, Barbara, experienced some unexplainable incidents while living in the White House.

Once, Barbara's phone rang late at night in their shared bedroom, and things got weirder from there.

"It woke us up in the middle of the night," Bush Hager told Today anchor Hoda Kotb. "We had a fireplace in our room, and all a sudden we started hearing, like, 1920s piano music as clear as day coming out of the fireplace."

Don't write it off as a one-time happening, because Bush Hager said it happened again the next week, but with opera music instead. The girls talked themselves out of it being anything supernatural, but a White House staffer disagreed.

But Bush Hager doesn't think the ghosts, or whatever was prowling 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, were evil.

"They were friendly ghosts," she told Kotb.