Fortnite appears to be conquering more than just the video game world. Hasbro and Epic Games, the developer of the wildly popular battle royale game, have teamed up for a new spin on an old tabletop game. Your game night could soon include Jenga: Fortnite Edition.
Jenga: Fortnite Edition adds a couple of twists to the classic block stacking game. The goal is to get your Fortnite character -- gamers will recognize Cuddle Team Leader, Peely, Fishstick and Jonesy -- to the top of the blocky tower. If the tower crashes during your turn, you're out of the game. A spinner tells you how many layers of the tower to climb and which blocks to stack.
The game is for two to four players, ages 8 and up. You can get Jenga: Fortnite Edition at Target or on Amazon for $20.
Fortnight creators Epic Games and Hasbro didn't immediately respond to request for additional comment.
Discuss: Jenga: Fortnite Edition gives a whole new meaning to Tilted Towers
