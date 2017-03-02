Jeff Sessions' Russia controversy stirs up social media

CNET

Newly minted US Attorney General Jeff Sessions is the top trend across Facebook and Twitter following reports that he was in contact with Russia's ambassador during the presidential campaign.

The revelation has kicked up a social media firestorm.

Social Cues is our look at what people are talking about on Facebook and Twitter. Here's what is trending this Thursday:

Jeff Sessions: The attorney general is facing a scandal after Justice Department officials confirmed that Sessions was in contact with the Russian ambassador twice while involved in Donald Trump's presidential campaign. When asked about any such communications during his Jan. 10 confirmation hearing, Sessions said: "I did not have communications with the Russians." Trump's presidency has been plagued with Russian-tinted controversy, including Mike Flynn's forced resignation as national security adviser last month. Sessions is the top trend on Facebook and Twitter. Some on Twitter are calling for Sessions to step down, including Democrats like House minority leader Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Even Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz is asking Sessions to recuse himself from Russia probes.

PricewaterhouseCoopers: Here's a quick reminder to put your phone down and pay attention. The exec behind the Oscars fiasco with "La La Land" and "Moonlight" will never return to the Academy Awards. PricewaterhouseCoopers account executive Brian Cullinan was focused on tweeting while handing off the wrong envelope for Best Picture. You know the rest. The accounting firm is trending on Facebook after Cullinan was permanently banned from the award show. At least he can live-tweet it from home next year!

Snapchat: Keep an eye out for Snapchat maker Snap. The social app maker heads to the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday with an IPO worth twice as much as Facebook's -- at a nearly $24 billion valuation. The social network has boomed in popularity thanks to its disappearing images and videos that (however falsely) ease user fears about embarrassing moments coming back to haunt them. Snapchat is trending on Facebook on its big day.

Dr. Seuss: One tweet, two tweets, red tweets, Seuss tweets. The iconic cartoonist and author Dr. Seuss is trending on social media as folks on Twitter celebrate his birthday. There are plenty of tweets written in Seuss' rhyming style, as well as fans sharing their favorite Seuss quotes. Dr. Seuss, who passed away in 1991, would have been 113 on Thursday.

University College London: Scientists believe fossils of a 4-billion-year-old bacteria could help with the discovery of extraterrestrial life. An international team led by University College London scientists dug up the fossil in Canada. The bacteria existed at a time when Mars and Earth both had liquid water on their surfaces. The research team is trending on Facebook.

