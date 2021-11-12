Jeff Goldblum teases 'active creative collaboration' with Taika Waititi

Karen Bovie/21st Century Fox

I'm So Obsessed (subscribe here)

It is a simple fact that Jeff Goldblum is a certain kind of wonderful. For over four decades, the Emmy- and Academy Award-nominated movie star and musician has dotted films and TV shows with standout performances, like in The Big Chill, The Fly, Independence Day and The Grand Budapest Hotel. His wry, comfortably-in-the-corner-of-the-sandbox personality mirrors the traits of some of his most memorable characters like Dr. Ian Malcolm in the Jurassic Park films and the Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok.



On talk shows, especially when interviewed by Conan O'Brien, Goldblum's eccentric, mesmerizing spirit is celebrated and on full display. So it only makes sense that someone would create a show that puts Goldblum various real-world situations with different people. That's indeed the case with the National Geographic show The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Goldblum joined CNET's I'm So Obsessed podcast to discuss season 2 of the show, available to stream now on Disney Plus. In each episode, the show's producers have Goldblum explore a topic or subject he wants to learn more about, like magic, monsters or dogs.

"I'm like a goofy weatherman. Sometimes they [the producers] just go, 'Let's put him out there and see what kind of mischief we can make,'" explained Goldblum over video chat while wearing a fake reptile/boa constrictor leather bomber jacket. "And I'm out of my comfort zone and ready to play. By doing that, we get a deeper understanding about the extraordinary aspects of ordinary things. Things that we might take for granted that are familiar, that we may love around us."

Goldblum and I discussed his jazz band, the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra; Jurassic Park; Wes Anderson; and more. Here are a few of my favorite quotes from Goldblum.

On Al Gore

"We should all, we Homo sapiens, listen to his warnings and to his growing knowledge and our growing knowledge about how we can best be stewards on this treasure of a Ming vase of a planet."

On Jurassic World

"We just did another: Jurassic World Dominion, it's called. And I'm looking forward to seeing that finished. But we had a great time doing that. I have a special affection because I revisited being inside the shoes and the skin of Dr. Ian Malcolm again. I'm currently full of, I'm pregnant with that once again."

On Taika Waititi

"I can't divulge something about this either. But Taika Waititi, I've been in touch with him recently. And we have an active creative collaboration. And that melt stick -- working with him is just the greatest. He's a comic force of nature and a deeply good and soulful, heart-possessed artist. I love the Grandmaster and fooling around coming up with that."

You can listen to my full interview with Goldblum in the podcast player at the top of this article. Subscribe to I'm So Obsessed on your favorite podcast app. In each episode, Connie Guglielmo and I catch up with an artist, actor or creator to learn about their work, career and current obsessions.