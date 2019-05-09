Jeff Bezos unveils Blue Moon lunar lander and plans for huge space colonies

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, unveiled on Thursday a new moon lander called Blue Moon, along with a smaller rover.

"This is an incredible vehicle and it's going to the moon," Bezos said at a press event at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, where he stood in front of the hulking new lander onstage.

At the event, Bezos, the world's richest person, described a grand, multigenerational vision of one day creating enormous space colonies in close proximity to Earth, as a way of expanding humanity to a trillion people. He's looking to use Blue Origin, and the new lander, as early steps in this effort.

Blue Origin first announced Thursday's press event last month with a cryptic tweet including only the date and an image of the Endurance, the ship Ernest Shackleton sailed to the Antarctic as part of a failed attempt to cross the frigid seventh continent more than a century ago.

Blue Moon was in development for three years and Bezos said Thursday the larger variant of the lander will be able to bring Americans back to the Moon by 2024.

"It's time to go back to the moon, this time to stay," Bezos said.

Bezos is hoping to use Blue Origin as a way to give millions of people easy access to space. That starts with space tourism flights, but he's discussed the idea of eventually creating an infrastructure in space to encourage new startups and entrepreneurs to flourish outside Earth's gravity.

He's not the only billionaire pursuing such lofty space dreams. Elon Musk is working on SpaceX, a larger company that's further ahead in developing larger rockets for orbital space travel. Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic is also working on space tourism. At least in the first few years, commercial space travel is expected to be so prohibitively expensive that only the super rich would be able to use these new services.

The rare public appearance by Bezos in his capacity as space startup founder comes at a pivotal moment for Blue Origin. Last week it launched and landed one of its suborbital New Shepard rockets for the fifth time, bringing the company closer to its goal of developing reliably reusable rockets to make space travel much more accessible.

Also, Blue Origin has said repeatedly in recent months that it aims to launch a human to space aboard New Shepard for the first time later this year, paving the way for paying customers to experience microgravity.

Bezos' company is also building a bigger rocket, New Glenn, that will compete with orbital class rockets like the SpaceX Falcon 9 to deliver commercial satellites and other large payloads to orbit.

Blue Origin is rapidly expanding its footprint at Kennedy Space Center in Florida where it is manufacturing New Glenn on land leased from NASA. The first launch of Blue Origin's big rocket could come as soon as 2021.

"The solar system can support a trillion humans, and then we'd have 1,000 Mozarts, and 1,000 Einsteins," Bezos said during a Yale Club talk in February. "Think how incredible and dynamic that civilization will be."

As part of this ongoing space race, SpaceX, Amazon and others are planning to send into orbit thousands of satellites that will one day be able to beam broadband internet to millions of people around the world. SpaceX's system is called Starlink, and Amazon's, which was first revealed last month, is dubbed Project Kuiper. Blue Origin, meanwhile, is partnering with satellite operator Telesat on yet another internet satellite project.

Over the past year, Bezos has spoken publicly at a handful of notable gatherings, including a Wired conference in San Francisco, the Economic Club in Washington, DC, and the Yale Club in New York. Still, he's rarely hosted his own press events in recent years; one of the last times he took the stage for his own announcement was in 2014 for the failed Fire Phone.

Next month, he's expected to speak at his new re:MARS science and tech conference in Las Vegas.

His appearance in DC Thursday comes after he's faced a rocky start to the year, with his divorce to his long-time wife, MacKenzie, quickly turning into a gossipy tabloid controversy that included him accusing the National Enquirer of trying to blackmail him.