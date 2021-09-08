Jeff Bezos to dole out $203.7M in grants this year as part of Earth Fund

Getty

The Bezos Earth Fund is pledging $203.7 million this year toward the fight against climate change, the fund said in a statement on Wednesday. Of that money, $73.7 million will be given immediately to 12 organizations. The remaining $130 million will be dispersed by the end of the year to organizations supporting the Justice40 Initiative, which is an environmental justice initiative from the Biden Administration.

The grants will help with "critical support to nonprofits working to advance climate justice, advocate for climate-smart economic recovery, and spur innovation in decarbonization pathways," according to a statement.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos created the $10 billion fund in 2020. At the time he posted on Instagram, "Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet."