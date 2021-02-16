Jeff Bezos reclaims world's richest title from Elon Musk

James Martin/CNET

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has leapfrogged Elon Musk to take back the crown of world's richest person, according to Forbes. As of Feb. 16, Bezos is reportedly worth $190.3 billion compared with Musk's $173.4 billion in the world's most expensive game of swapsies.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is ranked fourth, with $123.9 billion, followed by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in fifth with just over $100 billion. French luxury brand owner Bernard Arnault is ranked third with $157.9 billion.

Musk, the CEO of electric car manufacturer Tesla and aerospace company SpaceX, had only just taken the world's richest crown from Bezos last month. Musk surpassed Zuckerberg on Forbes' billionaire list in September 2020.

Bezos announced in January that he would be handing over the reins of the company to Andy Jassy, the current head of Amazon Web Services,later this year. Bezos will remain executive chairman of the tech giant. Amazon sales have been skyrocketing due to COVID-19, as consumers become increasingly reliant on buying online while staying home. For the fourth quarter of 2020, net sales jumped 44% to $125.6 billion.