Jeff Bezos offers to pay billions for NASA's second Human Landing System contract

Blue Origin

Blue Origin and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Monday offered to cover billions of dollars in costs if NASA gives his space tourism company the second Human Landing System contract. The first Human Landing System contract, which aims to send the first astronauts to the moon since the end of the Apollo program, was given to Elon Musk's SpaceX.

"We are convinced that, to advance America's future in space, NASA must now quickly and assuredly return to the Moon," Bezos wrote in his open letter to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "All NASA needs to do is take advantage of this offer."

The letter from the former Amazon CEO followed Blue Origin's first crewed flight last Tuesday.