Blue Origin

Blue Origin took a few weeks to sort out technical issues and wait for sunnier skies, and now the space company founded and funded by Amazon head Jeff Bezos is ready to make history again with its 13th trip to space. The mission will test some key equipment for NASA using a New Shepard rocket that will be flying for the seventh time, setting a record for rocket recycling.

The mission was originally set for late September from the company's west Texas launch facility, but was delayed multiple times due to weather and technical issues. After a few weeks of radio silence, the company has finally set a new target launch time of 6:35 a.m. PT (8:35 a.m. Texas time) Tuesday.

#NewShepard is targeting liftoff tomorrow, Oct. 13 at 8:35 AM CDT / 13:35 UTC for the NS-13 Mission. Join the live webcast on https://t.co/7Y4TherpLr at T-30 minutes. https://t.co/weVhz9QCHz — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) October 12, 2020

Mission NS-13 will be carrying a dozen payloads to the edge of space and back, including a demonstration of a lunar landing sensor that will test technologies for future moon missions as part of NASA's Artemis program.

The sensor will be the first payload to ride mounted to the exterior of New Shepard rather than inside its capsule.

SpaceX, another commercial space outfit headed by a famous billionaire, in the form of Elon Musk, has so far used a single Falcon 9 booster up to six times. It's worth noting, though, that the Falcon 9 is a different class of rocket that is used for more technically complicated orbital missions.

A few of the other payloads on board this flight of New Shepard include a test of a new system to autonomously grow aquatic plants that could supplement a crew's diet and of a new cooling system developed by NASA for spacecraft electronics.

The whole thing from blast-off to soft landing back at the same site will take only about 12 minutes.

You can watch the live broadcast of the launch below, which will start about 30 minutes before liftoff.