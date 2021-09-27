Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin reveals next two New Shepard passengers to visit space

Screenshot/Blue Origin

It's been over two months since a Blue Origin rocket carried founder Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark, aviation pioneer Wally Funk and student Oliver Daemen on a 10-minute trip to space. Now the company has revealed who will be in the cabin for the follow-up crewed launch, and when that'll happen.

The second crewed flight of the New Shepard vehicle and 18th flight overall will be carrying former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen, who is also co-founder of satellite imaging company Planet Labs, along with Glen de Vries, an entrepreneur and executive with French software company Dassault Systemes.

Welcome to the #NS18 crew, Chris @cboshuizen. We look forward to flying you to space and back, and following your journey to inspire the next generation of space explorers. https://t.co/fmWl3OD5de — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) September 27, 2021

De Vries' career has centered on developing software that assists in medical research, and he sees space as a next logical step for humans.

"I've spent my entire career working to extend people's lives. However, with limited materials and energy on Earth, extending our reach into space can help humanity continue to thrive," he said in a statement.

Two other amateur astronauts will also be on board; Blue Origin says they will be announced in the coming days.

A Blue Origin spokesperson tells CNET that both Boshuizen and de Vries were involved in the charity auction that Blue Origin held for a seat on its first flight earlier this year.

Now playing: Watch this: Watch highlights from Jeff Bezos full space flight

In July, Blue Origin said the winner was unable to be on the July 20 flight with Bezos due to a scheduling conflict. Daemen, whose father was among the high bidders involved in the final round of the auction, ended up in that seat.

Blue Origin says neither Boshuizen nor de Vries was the auction winner, but that more details on the high bidder will be announced soon.

The group is scheduled to lift off from the company's remote West Texas launch complex on Oct. 12 at 6:30 a.m. PT (8:30 a.m. CT). We will carry the livestream here when it becomes available.