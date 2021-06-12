Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin auctions off ticket to space alongside Bezos for $28M

Blue Origin

When Jeff Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin flies humans to space for the first time, next month, seats will be filled by Bezos, his brother Mark and two other people, including someone willing to pay $28 million (£ 19.8 million, AUD 36.3 million) for the experience.

After weeks of taking bids online, Blue Origin held a live auction Saturday to seal the deal. The opening bid was $4.8 million, which was the highest bid from the online process. The auction was livestreamed, with the actual bidders communicating with proxies via phone. The final price of $28 million means the entire flight, which lasts only 10 to 15 minutes, will cost the auction winner more than $2 million per minute.

The proceeds of the auction will go to Club for the Future, Blue Origin's nonprofit foundation focused on STEM education.

The auction for the very first seat on #NewShepard has concluded with a winning bid of $28 million. The winning bid amount will be donated to Blue Origin’s foundation, @ClubforFuture. Full replay of the auction webcast: https://t.co/5Vc8IvWxJR pic.twitter.com/IlGbgOFmhx — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) June 12, 2021

Before bidding started, Blue Origin's astronaut sales head, Ariane Cornell, said that the name of the auction winner won't be released for a few weeks. The fourth and final passenger on the July 20 flight from the company's launch facility in west Texas will also be revealed in the coming weeks.

Blue Origin will also be reaching out to the "most competitive bidders" to offer them access to seats on upcoming New Shepard flights.

