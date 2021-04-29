Blue Origin

Blue Origin, the rocket startup from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, on Tuesday will reveal details about how and when to purchase tickets to ride its New Shepard rocket into space. The space tourism rocket has completed a series of test flights and landings, recently completing a test with people inside during launch preparation and a dummy inside during the flight itself.

New Shepard is designed to bring as many as six passengers to an altitude of 66 miles above Earth's surface.

Blue Origins hasn't revealed when tickets will be available or what they will cost, but the front page of its website now shows a countdown to the May 5 announcement.

"Sign up to learn how you can buy the very first seat on New Shepard," the website reads.

