Jeff Bezos apparently installed a soft-serve machine in his Beverly Hills mansion

Getty Images

Summertime means ice cream, and if you're the world's richest person, said ice cream can come to you instead of you ever having to step foot outside your $175 million estate. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos appears to have proved as much, with reports swirling throughout the week about him installing a soft-serve ice cream machine in his sprawling Beverly Hills home.

Los Angeles-based CVT Soft Serve shared a post on Instagram on Monday about the reported addition to Bezos' home: "I just did an ice cream delivery to a guy that now has CVT on tap in his house 24/7.⁣ Thank you Jeff Bezos for being our first residential #CVTeeny client.⁣"

The post concluded: "What. The Actual. Fuck?!?⁣"

Representatives for Bezos didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The CVTeeny is an ice cream machine that resembles a truck (complete with a customizable license plate) and offers three flavors, according to CVT's website: chocolate, vanilla and twist.

It's not clear how much the machine cost the former Amazon CEO, but surely Bezos, with a net worth of around $185 billion, can easily afford it.