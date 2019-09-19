Jeff Bezos announces broad new pledge to take on climate change

Jim Watson/Getty Images

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced Thursday the new Climate Pledge, with the goal of reaching the Paris climate accord goals 10 years early. Amazon will become the first signatory of the pledge.

He said he plans to reach out to the CEOs of other major companies to join the agreement, saying collaboration among these businesses is the only way to achieve such goals. Bezos also announced a new $100 million reforestation effort as well as a new order for 100,000 electric delivery vans to move away from diesel vehicles.

"We want to be leaders and role models," Bezos said on a small stage in front of a white "The Climate Pledge" banner. "You know we've been in the middle of the herd on this issue. And we want to move to the forefront."

The announcement, held at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, came just one day before the kickoff of the Global Climate Strike, in which scores of people are expected to protest for greater action to fight climate change. Among those planning to demonstrate Friday are 1,500 Amazon workers organized by the group Amazon Employees For Climate Justice.

When asked by the media about that strike, Bezos signaled his support for the demonstrations, saying: "I think it's totally understandable people are passionate about this issue and by way they should be passionate about this issue, I'm passionate about this issue."

Representatives for the employee group didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bezos, the world's richest person, has promoted his company's many climate initiatives over the years. Amazon has funded a network of wind and solar farms as part of a long-term goal of powering its global infrastructure with 100% renewable energy.

Earlier this year, Amazon announced a new program called Shipment Zero, with a plan to make 50% of all Amazon shipments net zero carbon by 2030, likely by offsetting fossil fuel use with other sustainability efforts. To track its progress, the company committed to reporting its total carbon footprint by year's end. The company has also worked with Hasbro and others to create product boxes that can by shipped, reducing the need for additional packaging.

Amazon isn't the only tech titan to promote its climate efforts, with Apple, Google and others touting their work to move toward more renewable sources and reduce their carbon footprints.

But with greater attention on climate change this year, Amazon has been called on to do more. Hundreds of Amazon employees have already joined the internal climate group. As part of Friday's strike, they're demanding the company stop donating to politicians and lobbying groups who deny the existence of climate change, restrict its work with oil and gas companies and cut down its carbon emissions to zero by 2030 -- notably without using carbon offsets to reach that goal.

In all, 1,400 Amazon workers have signed up to walk out of work on Friday to push for more climate actions. The group Microsoft Workers 4 Good said it'll be joining the demonstrations too.

These protests will be part of the broader Global Climate Strike, a student-led movement to be held Sept. 20 to 27 that was sparked by climate activist Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old from Sweden. The demonstrations are being held during the United Nations Climate Action Summit, on Sept. 23.