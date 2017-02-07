Amazon CEO mocks rumor it's planning robot-run supermarkets

In the not-too-distant future, Amazon may operate robot-powered grocery stores, in which teams of automatons grab and bag food stuffs for customers.

Or maybe not.

A story published Sunday in the New York Post claimed Amazon is planning for a chain of robot-enabled supermarkets. But, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Tuesday knocked down the idea, saying on Twitter: ".nypost, whoever your anonymous sources are on this story...-- they've mixed up their meds!"

Representatives for both Amazon and the Post didn't respond to requests for additional comment.

Rumors from anonymous sources often swirl about Amazon and its future plans, in part because Bezos and the retail giant rarely come out to dispute such claims. Amazon tends to fall back on its characteristic secretiveness, instead of offering any potential clues about what it may be planning to do next.

Yet, it appears the Post's story about a chain of robotized grocery shops was a bit too rich for Bezos to let lay. Or, perhaps, Bezos is taking a page from another important leader who often tweets about "fake news." Amazon officials also denied the concept on Sunday in the Post story.

This isn't the first time in recent months that Amazon has batted down rumors related to its ambitions in grocery. The company in December disputed a The Wall Street Journal report that claimed Amazon is planning to open more than 2,000 grocery stores.

Amazon has built several types of stores, but only has one convenience store in Seattle -- called Amazon Go -- that it's publicly acknowledged.

