JBL's jumbo Bluetooth Boombox speaker is $150 off

JBL's , known for delivering big bass -- and big sound -- has a lot of fans. Not too long ago, the company released the next-gen Boombox 2, which sells for $500. As you might expect, the original has dropped in price. It's been selling for $400, but now JBL's chopped an additional $50 off, bringing it down to .

The new model does feature a little bit better bass and sound quality, but it's not a huge upgrade and the design of the two speakers is largely the same -- on the outside anyway. Who knows if the price will go lower, but if you're looking for a big Bluetooth speaker that puts out a lot of sound, it's worth a look. The Ultimate Ears Hyperboom, which costs $50 more ($400), is a better sounding speaker overall, but some people prefer the design of the JBL.

