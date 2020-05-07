CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Xbox Series X event Wink moves to subscription plan Elon Musk back on Joe Rogan Experience Assassin's Creed Valhalla Madden 21 Last-minute Mother's Day gifts
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

JBL's jumbo Bluetooth Boombox speaker is $150 off

With the arrival of the Boombox 2, the original is down to $350 as it heads toward retirement.

jbl-boombox.png

The original JBL is an addtional $50 off.

 Amazon

JBL's Boombox Bluetooth portable party speaker, known for delivering big bass -- and big sound -- has a lot of fans. Not too long ago, the company released the next-gen Boombox 2, which sells for $500. As you might expect, the original has dropped in price. It's been selling for $400, but now JBL's chopped an additional $50 off, bringing it down to $350.

The new model does feature a little bit better bass and sound quality, but it's not a huge upgrade and the design of the two speakers is largely the same -- on the outside anyway. Who knows if the price will go lower, but if you're looking for a big Bluetooth speaker that puts out a lot of sound, it's worth a look. The Ultimate Ears Hyperboom, which costs $50 more ($400), is a better sounding speaker overall, but some people prefer the design of the JBL.

Read more: JBL Boombox 2 vs. UE Hyperboom

See it at Amazon
Now playing: Watch this: JBL Boombox 2 vs. UE Hyperboom: Battle of the portable...
4:13