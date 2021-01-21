JBL's excellent Google smart display is 70% off

David Carnoy/CNET

JBL's Link View may have not gotten the attention of Amazon's Echo Show smart displays Google's Nest Hub and Hub Max, but it's arguably tops in the category for sound quality, which is a more important feature than think. Part of its problem is that it carries a high list price ($300), but in recent months we've seen it discounted to as low as $100, or $69 for a refurbished unit. Now it's down to $90, which makes it a good deal if you're looking for a smart display, particularly one that's built on Google's smart display platform, not Amazon's.

Truth be told, several months back, I kicked an Echo Show 8 (currently on sale for ) out of my kitchen and replaced it with the Link View. It's also a Chromecast device and it's easy to cast audio and video to it from your phone -- at least an Android phone anyway. It also comes in white, which would be better for a kitchen setting.

The Link View also has an 8-inch screen but just sounds fuller and richer than the Echo Show 8. Of course, JBL is an audio company and does make some decent compact Bluetooth speakers, so it's not surprising that that sound is a strength for the Link View.

