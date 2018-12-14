CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Random

We're giving away a speaker and a bunch of 2018 goodies!

We gathered some swag throughout 2018 to give to one of our beloved followers. This giveaway ends Dec. 16, 2018.

With 2018 coming to an end, we wanted to share some of the awesome swag we've gathered throughout the year. We will be giving one lucky follower a JBL Clip 3 speaker, a Lego BrickHeadz kit, merch, Star Wars and Transformer collectibles, merch from this year's best shows and movies, and more!

You can enter to win* by heading over to our Instagram account and liking the post about the giveaway. You must be following to win.

Feeling lucky? If you want to increase your chances of claiming the grand prize, tag up to five friends in separate comments below and get one entry per friend. You can also post or repost on your personal account using the hashtag #CNETgiveaway for one extra entry. The maximum amount to entries for this online sweepstakes is seven.

View this post on Instagram

🔥GIVEAWAY TIME🔥 We've saved some awesome goodies throughout 2018 to award on of our lucky followers. The winner will win an awesome bundle including a JBL Clip 3 Speaker, a LEGO Brick Headz Kit, merch, collectibles from Star Wars, Transformers and more! To enter you must be a follower and: 1. Like this post 2. Post on your account using #CNETgiveaway 3. Tag your friends in SEPARATE comments below using #CNETgiveaway 👇 (Max 5 friends) *Keep in mind that every action gets you an entry and you will get up to 7 total entries to increase your chances of winning. This giveaway ends on Sunday, December 16th. One (1) winner chosen. USA, Canada and Puerto Rico only, void where prohibited. Read the rules hitting the link in our bio or here --> https://cnet.co/Rules

A post shared by CNET (@cnet) on

We can't forget to mention the legalities. You have to be a legal resident of the United States, Canada or Puerto Rico, be at least 18 years old, and you must be a follower of our Instagram account. Please take a look at the official rules here.

Next Article: Best holiday gifts for under $50