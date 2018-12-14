We're giving away a speaker and a bunch of 2018 goodies!

With 2018 coming to an end, we wanted to share some of the awesome swag we've gathered throughout the year. We will be giving one lucky follower a JBL Clip 3 speaker, a Lego BrickHeadz kit, merch, Star Wars and Transformer collectibles, merch from this year's best shows and movies, and more!

You can enter to win* by heading over to our Instagram account and liking the post about the giveaway. You must be following to win.

Feeling lucky? If you want to increase your chances of claiming the grand prize, tag up to five friends in separate comments below and get one entry per friend. You can also post or repost on your personal account using the hashtag #CNETgiveaway for one extra entry. The maximum amount to entries for this online sweepstakes is seven.

We can't forget to mention the legalities. You have to be a legal resident of the United States, Canada or Puerto Rico, be at least 18 years old, and you must be a follower of our Instagram account. Please take a look at the official rules here.