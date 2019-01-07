JBL JR Pop Bluetooth speaker is for destructive little kids

JBL makes a couple of micro Bluetooth speakers, including the Clip 3, one of our favorite super compact wireless speakers. Now we get the kid version of the Clip 3: The JR Pop, which is available now for $30 (£30) in six color options.
Like the Clip 3, this model is fully waterproof and is built for durability. While it doesn't have a clip it does have a detachable strap and includes a feature the Clip doesn't have: a multi-color light.
I'll have a full review later this month.
JBL JR Pop key features
- Wireless Bluetooth Streaming: Wirelessly connect to any smartphone or tablet with Blueotooth
- 5 hours of battery life
- IPX7 Waterproof: Can be fully submersed in water
- Multi-color lighting mode: Speaker lights up when music is playing
- Detachable strap: Attach the speaker for stationary or on-the-go listening
- Price: $30 (£30)
- Six color options: Aqua Teal, Iris Purple, Rose Pink, Spider Red, Cool Blue and Froggy Green
- Shipping now
