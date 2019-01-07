CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Wireless & Bluetooth Speakers

JBL JR Pop Bluetooth speaker is for destructive little kids

JBL has started shipping its micro Bluetooth speaker that's been designed especially for young children.

jbl-jr-pop-colorsEnlarge Image

The JR Pop is available now for $30.

 David Carnoy/CNET

JBL makes a couple of micro Bluetooth speakers, including the Clip 3, one of our favorite super compact wireless speakers. Now we get the kid version of the Clip 3: The JR Pop, which is available now for $30 (£30) in six color options.

Like the Clip 3, this model is fully waterproof and is built for durability. While it doesn't have a clip it does have a detachable strap and includes a feature the Clip doesn't have: a multi-color light.

I'll have a full review later this month.

jbl-jr-pop-infoEnlarge Image

It comes in six color options.

 David Carnoy/CNET

JBL JR Pop key features

  • Wireless Bluetooth Streaming: Wirelessly connect to any smartphone or tablet with Blueotooth
  • 5 hours of battery life
  • IPX7 Waterproof: Can be fully submersed in water
  • Multi-color lighting mode: Speaker lights up when music is playing
  • Detachable strap: Attach the speaker for stationary or on-the-go listening
  • Price: $30 (£30)
  • Six color options: Aqua Teal, Iris Purple, Rose Pink, Spider Red, Cool Blue and Froggy Green
  • Shipping now
Now playing: Watch this: Some of the most anticipated tech for 2019
1:07

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.

Next Article: At CES 2019, Apple finally sets iTunes, AirPlay loose