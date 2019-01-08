JBL intros 4 new true wireless headphones at CES

With the increasing popularity of true wireless headphones, JBL is expanding its true wireless line up with four new models ranging in price from $100-$170 (no word on international pricing yet). Here's a quick look at the line up. Two of the earphones are available now and two will ship later this year.

The newest addition to JBL's Endurance series line, which includes the Run Sprint, Jump and Dive headphones, the Endurance is sports model with the touch controls. I likened the Endurance Sprint (which has a wire between the buds) to an more affordable version of Beats Powerbeats3 headphones.

4 hours of battery life



TwistLock and FlexSoft technologies

PowerHook

IPX7 Waterproof

Rugged charging case delivers 6 additional charges (24 hours)



Hands-free calling

Full-function touch control

Colors: Blue, back and red

Price: $120

Availability: Now

JBL continues its partnership with Under Armour with the UA True Wireless Flash. I should be getting these in the next few weeks and will let you know how they sound, fit, and perform as soon as Ihave a chance to play with them for a week. The TalkThru and AmbientAware feature are designed with runner and bikers in mind who want to let some sound in (such as traffic noise) for safety reasons.

5.8mm diameter dynamic drivers

Bionic Hearing with TalkThru and AmbientAware Technologies

UA Storm Proof sweat and waterproof technology with an IPX7 rating

Up to 5 hours of battery life

Rugged aluminum charging case delivers 5 additional charges



Three fitting options of the Sport Flex Fit Ear Tips included

Complimentary 12-month MapMyRun Premium membership included

Price: $170

Available: Now

JBL Tune120TWS

This is JBL's budget true wireless option that carries a list price of $100. I handled it for a bit at CES and it was similar to other models at this price point (translation: it doesn't have a premium feel). The big question is how reliable the wireless connection will be and how good it sounds. I'll let you know as soon as I get my hands on a test sample this spring.

JBL Pure Bass Sound

4 hours of battery (16-hours of combined playback time)



Compact 12-hour charging case

Hands-Free stereo calling, connect to Google Now or Siri with a simple touch



Ergonomic fit and design

15-minute quick charge gives you 1 hour of battery life

Six color options: White, blue, black, green, yellow and pin

Price: $100

Availability: Spring 2019

JBL Reflect Flow

After getting a quick look at the Reflect Flow at CES, I'd say this may be the best of JBL's new true wireless earphones. Priced at $150, they're a little less expensive than the UA model and have similar features but stronger battery life. They'll be available this summer.

30-hours of combined playback

IPX7 Waterproof

Rugged 20-hour charging case

TalkThru and Ambient Aware technologies



Easily connect to Google Now and Siri

Ergonomic fit and design

Four color options: Black, blue, lime and tea

Price: $150

Availability: Summer 2019

