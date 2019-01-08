JBL intros 4 new true wireless headphones at CES

With the increasing popularity of true wireless headphones, JBL is expanding its true wireless line up with four new models ranging in price from $100-$170 (no word on international pricing yet). Here's a quick look at the line up. Two of the earphones are available now and two will ship later this year.
JBL Endurance Peak
The newest addition to JBL's Endurance series line, which includes the Run Sprint, Jump and Dive headphones, the Endurance is sports model with the touch controls. I likened the Endurance Sprint (which has a wire between the buds) to an more affordable version of Beats Powerbeats3 headphones.
- 4 hours of battery life
- TwistLock and FlexSoft technologies
- PowerHook
- IPX7 Waterproof
- Rugged charging case delivers 6 additional charges (24 hours)
- Hands-free calling
- Full-function touch control
- Colors: Blue, back and red
- Price: $120
- Availability: Now
UA True Wireless Flash - Engineered by JBL
JBL continues its partnership with Under Armour with the UA True Wireless Flash. I should be getting these in the next few weeks and will let you know how they sound, fit, and perform as soon as Ihave a chance to play with them for a week. The TalkThru and AmbientAware feature are designed with runner and bikers in mind who want to let some sound in (such as traffic noise) for safety reasons.
- 5.8mm diameter dynamic drivers
- Bionic Hearing with TalkThru and AmbientAware Technologies
- UA Storm Proof sweat and waterproof technology with an IPX7 rating
- Up to 5 hours of battery life
- Rugged aluminum charging case delivers 5 additional charges
- Three fitting options of the Sport Flex Fit Ear Tips included
- Complimentary 12-month MapMyRun Premium membership included
- Price: $170
- Available: Now
JBL Tune120TWS
This is JBL's budget true wireless option that carries a list price of $100. I handled it for a bit at CES and it was similar to other models at this price point (translation: it doesn't have a premium feel). The big question is how reliable the wireless connection will be and how good it sounds. I'll let you know as soon as I get my hands on a test sample this spring.
- JBL Pure Bass Sound
- 4 hours of battery (16-hours of combined playback time)
- Compact 12-hour charging case
- Hands-Free stereo calling, connect to Google Now or Siri with a simple touch
- Ergonomic fit and design
- 15-minute quick charge gives you 1 hour of battery life
- Six color options: White, blue, black, green, yellow and pin
- Price: $100
- Availability: Spring 2019
JBL Reflect Flow
After getting a quick look at the Reflect Flow at CES, I'd say this may be the best of JBL's new true wireless earphones. Priced at $150, they're a little less expensive than the UA model and have similar features but stronger battery life. They'll be available this summer.
- 30-hours of combined playback
- IPX7 Waterproof
- Rugged 20-hour charging case
- TalkThru and Ambient Aware technologies
- Easily connect to Google Now and Siri
- Ergonomic fit and design
- Four color options: Black, blue, lime and tea
- Price: $150
- Availability: Summer 2019
CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.
CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.
Discuss: JBL intros 4 new true wireless headphones at CES
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.