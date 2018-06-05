JBL Go Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $20

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Earlier this month I posted a review of the Go 2, JBL's update to its pocket-sized Bluetooth speaker. Now that it's available, the company is discounting the original Go to $20, which isn't a bad deal for a tiny speaker that doesn't sound terrible.

The Go 2 does sound a little bit better, has a slightly improved design and is fully waterproof.

On Amazon, the original Go costs anywhere from $25 to $30, depending on the color. Some Amazon reviewers claim the speaker sounds great. I'd say it sounds better than you'd think for its tiny size. But that doesn't mean it sounds great.

(Disclosure: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of these products.)

Buy JBL Go at jbl.com (sale ends June 18)

Buy JBL Go at Amazon

Read CNET's JBL Go 2 review