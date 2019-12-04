CNET también está disponible en español.

Jay Z comes back to Spotify on his 50th birthday

His music was pulled from the music streaming platform two years ago.

Jay Z has returned to Spotify.

 Getty Images

Jay Z, who's celebrating his 50th birthday on Wednesday, is back on Spotify. The rapper's entire music catalogue returned to the streaming service two years after being removed.  

Jay Z owns Spotify competitor Tidal

"Happy birthday, Hov," Spotify tweeted. "Welcome back to Spotify."