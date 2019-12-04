Jay Z, who's celebrating his 50th birthday on Wednesday, is back on Spotify. The rapper's entire music catalogue returned to the streaming service two years after being removed.
Jay Z owns Spotify competitor Tidal.
"Happy birthday, Hov," Spotify tweeted. "Welcome back to Spotify."
Discuss: Jay Z comes back to Spotify on his 50th birthday
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.